LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on Gore Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near the Post Office.

A silver car was crossing Gore out of the Post Office’s parking lot, hitting a white car and sending it rolling.

The white car landed on its roof.

Nobody was transported to the hospital.

