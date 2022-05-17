Expert Connections
Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified

Tyler Taylor faces several charges after a rollover crash on Cache Road.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tyler Taylor has been charged with First Degree Manslaughter, Reckless Driving and Causing an Accident Without a Valid Driver’s License.

Investigators said he was driving the car last Friday and was going almost 80 miles an hour off the Cache exit of I-44.

They said he lost control of the car and it rolled, ejecting a woman from the passenger seat.

That woman, now identified as Brianna Velasquez, was taken to OU Medical Center, where she died due to her injuries.

Taylor, who was confirmed to not have a license at the time of the crash, is being held on a $1 million bond.

