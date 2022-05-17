First Alert Forecast: Triple digits for most this afternoon | 5/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Heavy rain, thunder and lighting moved in overnight for some locations across Texoma. Rain totals estimate about an inch for those who did see rain. Where is the rain now?? To our east! We’ll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies today but that won’t stop daytime highs from soaring into the triple digits by the afternoon. South winds will be breezy with gusts into the low 30s. Sustained winds at 15 to 25mph.

Isolated showers and storms are possible along the dry line and warm front for areas mainly north of I-40 and across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. However, a lingering shower or storm is possible mainly west of an Elk City-Paducah. A strong storm is possible with the main threats being some hail and gusty winds. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph. Near critical fire weather conditions will return for areas mainly west of Highway-283.

High pressure will eventually weaken by the end of the week but before that happens, high temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday will soar into the triple digits for many locations. Breezy south winds both days with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front will develop and move in sometime Friday and we’ll see a cooldown through the weekend. Timing on the cold front remains uncertain but weather guidance this morning is suggesting the front moving in later in the afternoon. If this verifies, highs will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s. If the front moves in a bit earlier in the day, temperatures will be cooler. We’ll continue to watch the trends completely. As the front moves in and interacts with moisture, its likely that storms will develop Friday night into Saturday morning.

Thankfully the weekend is more certain as daytime highs Saturday will only rise into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. North winds at 10 to 20mph. Sunday will be somewhat warmer as highs will climb back into the upper 70s to low 80s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph and partly cloudy skies.

By Monday of next week, highs will remain in the mid 80s with a return of a southeast wind at 10 to 15mph.

Have a good day! -LW

