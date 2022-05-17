Lawton Police Department will close portion of Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parts of northwest Cache Road will be closed as investigators look into a fatal crash from late last week.

Starting Wednesday, May 18, Lawton Police Department will close down multiple lanes of Cache near 2nd Street and I-44.

It’s part of the ongoing investigation into Friday’s crash that claimed one life.

That victim has not been identified.

One person, Tyler Taylor, has been booked on First Degree Manslaughter and Reckless Driving in connection to the crash.

