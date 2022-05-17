Library gets new digital memory center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Staff at the Lawton Public Library want to help make your memories last a lifetime by digitizing them through their new digital memory center.

This project was made possible through grants and anyone can take advantage of the equipment that is available in the library at no cost.

Deputy Library Director Lauren Zemaiti said no matter what format someone’s memories are in, the library can help bring them into the 21st century.

“We have a lot of different formats that we are able to digitalize to my left is a reel to reel machine that digitalizes film, and we also have the capacity to digitalize VHS to CD and also digitalize slides and photographs we have a machine that will do multiple photographs at a time if they are a standard size and then we have our book scanner which does large format scans so you don’t have to destroy your material while you scan them,” Zemaiti said.

Anyone from the public can take advantage of this opportunity during regular business hours.

She also said this is the perfect way to make multiple copies without sacrificing quality helping make memories easy to access.

“We are just looking for people to share their own history within their families and also to share their local history that they might have squirreled away in a shoe box under their beds somewhere,” Zemaiti said. “It’s really important to know what’s happened in the community over the last several decades so if you have those kinds of memories and history we would love for you to share it with us.”

The library has the option for the public to bring their own memory card to store the videos and photos, but if someone don’t have one, they are available to purchase for only $10.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.