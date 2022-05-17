Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell signed millions to Swadley’s

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - New reports have brought Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to the forefront of the ongoing controversy concerning the state’s Tourism department and Swadley’s Barbecue.

According to the Frontier, the Lieutenant Governor signed on off on over $16 million in payments for Swadley’s.

This came after a executive order in 2019 requiring all cabinet secretaries to review and approve agency expenses over $25,000.

But in an email exchange, Pinnel approved a $1.5 million payment to the restaurant without seeing the invoice.

In a statement, the Lieutenant Governor’s office said “There are prior levels of accountability and approval that must occur before these requisitions hit the Lieutenant Governor’s desk,” adding that Pinnell trusted that the agency director had fully vetted the information.

