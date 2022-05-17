Man faces murder charges after Lawton stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to court documents, after a double-stabbing in southwest Lawton last Wednesday, one person was killed and another was injured.

Dwight Temple, 45, is being charged with First Degree Murder for the stabbing death of Ashley Marks and Felony Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon for attacking another victim.

According to court documents, Lawton Police showed up to the apartment buildings on the 1600 block of Southwest Texas on a reported stabbing after 2 p.m.

That’s when police ran into a person who Temple stabbed. They told police Temple took off in Marks’ car.

Marks suffered several lacerations, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The other victim was treated for life-threatening injuries, though there is not an update on their condition.

Temple’s bond has been set at $1 million and is expected back in court on June 30.

