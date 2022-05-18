Bluepeak will offer Lawton residents fiber internet services

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new internet service broke ground in Lawton on Wednesday offering residents more choices when choosing their provider.

Bluepeak will offer a new fiber internet network in Lawton, bringing more internet coverage and jobs to the area.

Bluepeak said they were happy to work alongside Mayor Stan Booker and State Representative Daniel Pae to bring the service to Lawton.

The company will offer a larger bandwidth and a reliable connection to residents by using fiber-optic internet, according to Bluepeak Vice President of Market Development Desi Stoops.

“The coax in your house, was likely built when your house was built. So, that would have been in the 80′s and 90′s, or heck even the 2000′s. That coax is the medium that all of our devices use today, but cell phones weren’t even invented in the 80′s, right? And we are still using that coax to support it all,” he said. ”We really believe this is a technology, it’s an infrastructure for homes for the next 30 to 40 years.”

Bluepeak expects to start offering fiber internet and cable television in the area soon as they work to provide Lawton residents with new options for supporting technology in their homes.

