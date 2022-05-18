Chisholm Trail Heritage Center takes part in Blue Star program

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is taking part in a national effort to thank military service members and their families.

They will be a part of the Blue Star Museums Program this summer.

The program, which is run in collaboration with the National Endowment of the Arts and the Department of Defense, allows service members and their families free admission to museums across the nation.

Education Instructor Edie Stewart said the Heritage Center is happy to open their doors to military families, and give them access to their wealth of historic and local art.

“Lawton is very close to Duncan, and we have a lot of visitors who are military, and we think this is a great way to help us help those who are serving,” Stewart said.

The program will begin this Saturday, May 21, and run through the whole summer, coming to a close on September 5.

And in addition to active duty service members and their families, veterans will also have free admission during the program’s duration.

