City of Altus working on $51 million in community projects

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - People who live and work in Altus will notice big changes over the next few years. City officials are working on $51 million worth of improvement projects.

Crews are working on infrastructure for a new Veterans Court housing addition, which will cost $15 million and provide 112 living units.

It’s in a TIF district, meaning the property taxes collected from it will be re-invested in the project, according to City Manager Gary Jones

“We’re looking at to provide quality of life for the people that are long-term, second, third, fourth, fifth generation people, but also people that will come to Altus that want to come and be a part of a progressive community that’s making things happen,” Jones said.

MAPS II is funding about $18 million of the projects

It’s a sales tax collected that’s dedicated to community projects like this.

The first MAPS funding went to city projects.

“The second MAPS is, we said ‘This MAPS is for you.’ It’s quality of life projects. That are really going to provide a lot of sidewalks. The reservoir which is our main project in the city. Everything will start revolving around that,” Jones said.

And construction is already underway on the Community Center on Falcon Rd., adjacent to the reservoir.

That’s about 90 percent complete.

Communications and Special Projects Coordinator Chris Riffle said the Community Center has historically been used for events like dances and swap meets. Officials want it to become even better.

“We’re kind of re-imagining it as well to incorporate it right into the reservoir project and we’ve re-envisioned it as more of an open area space. We’d like to start seeing maybe some public markets down there and just a big quality makeover for it,” Riffle said.

The reservoir project is set to cost $11 million and run through 2026.

Plus, the city is partnering with Altus Public Schools to provide a new aquatics center, with an indoor and outdoor pool.

“These projects are for our kids, our grandkids and future visitors,” Riffle said. “It’s very important, I think, for the public to see that the city management at the city and all the entities that are tied to the city directly are vigorously into the projects and pushing them forward.”

Here’s a full list of the planned projects, cost and dates:

Project Estimated Project Period Cost Reservoir 2021-2026 $11,000,000 Community Center 2023 $2,000,000 Swimming Pool Indoor 2021-2022 $2,250,000 Swimming Pool Outdoor 2023-2024 $1,500,000 Downtown Park/City Auditorium 2022 $1,500,000 Animal Shelter 2025 $2,500,000 Missle Park Expansion 2022-2023 $1,500,000 Walking and Jogging Trails 2022-2026 $2,000,000 Sports Complex on Veterans 2024-2026 $3,000,000 Water and Sewer Line 2021-2025 $4,000,000 Street Improvements 2023-2026 $3,000,000 City Public Works Center 2022-2024 $2,000,000 Veterans Court Housing Addition 2022-2026 $15,000,000

