Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Altus working on $51 million in community projects

Crews are working on infrastructure for a new Veterans Court housing addition, which will cost...
Crews are working on infrastructure for a new Veterans Court housing addition, which will cost $15 million and provide 112 living units.(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - People who live and work in Altus will notice big changes over the next few years. City officials are working on $51 million worth of improvement projects.

Crews are working on infrastructure for a new Veterans Court housing addition, which will cost $15 million and provide 112 living units.

It’s in a TIF district, meaning the property taxes collected from it will be re-invested in the project, according to City Manager Gary Jones

“We’re looking at to provide quality of life for the people that are long-term, second, third, fourth, fifth generation people, but also people that will come to Altus that want to come and be a part of a progressive community that’s making things happen,” Jones said.

MAPS II is funding about $18 million of the projects

It’s a sales tax collected that’s dedicated to community projects like this.

The first MAPS funding went to city projects.

“The second MAPS is, we said ‘This MAPS is for you.’ It’s quality of life projects. That are really going to provide a lot of sidewalks. The reservoir which is our main project in the city. Everything will start revolving around that,” Jones said.

And construction is already underway on the Community Center on Falcon Rd., adjacent to the reservoir.

That’s about 90 percent complete.

Communications and Special Projects Coordinator Chris Riffle said the Community Center has historically been used for events like dances and swap meets. Officials want it to become even better.

“We’re kind of re-imagining it as well to incorporate it right into the reservoir project and we’ve re-envisioned it as more of an open area space. We’d like to start seeing maybe some public markets down there and just a big quality makeover for it,” Riffle said.

The reservoir project is set to cost $11 million and run through 2026.

Plus, the city is partnering with Altus Public Schools to provide a new aquatics center, with an indoor and outdoor pool.

“These projects are for our kids, our grandkids and future visitors,” Riffle said. “It’s very important, I think, for the public to see that the city management at the city and all the entities that are tied to the city directly are vigorously into the projects and pushing them forward.”

Here’s a full list of the planned projects, cost and dates:

ProjectEstimated Project PeriodCost
Reservoir2021-2026$11,000,000
Community Center2023$2,000,000
Swimming Pool Indoor2021-2022$2,250,000
Swimming Pool Outdoor2023-2024$1,500,000
Downtown Park/City Auditorium2022$1,500,000
Animal Shelter2025$2,500,000
Missle Park Expansion2022-2023$1,500,000
Walking and Jogging Trails2022-2026$2,000,000
Sports Complex on Veterans2024-2026$3,000,000
Water and Sewer Line2021-2025$4,000,000
Street Improvements2023-2026$3,000,000
City Public Works Center2022-2024$2,000,000
Veterans Court Housing Addition2022-2026$15,000,000

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Taylor faces several charges after a rollover crash on Cache Road.
Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified
A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
New details released after Lawton fatal rollover
A rollover on Gore causes traffic to slow in Lawton.
Car rolls over by Post Office on Gore
Lawton Police Department will close portion of Cache Road
Dwight Temple faces murder charges after he stabs and kills Ashley Marks.
Man faces murder charges after Lawton stabbing

Latest News

Sheriff Wayne McKinney misses three months of work.
Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work
Students enjoy snow cones at John Adams Elementary School's field day.
Lawton elementary school hosts field day, fundraiser
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will be part of Blue Star Museums Program and offer free...
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center takes part in Blue Star program
President of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Krista Ratliff gives details about the...
Community invited to watch, participate in Armed Forces Day Parade