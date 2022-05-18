City of Lawton hosts cookout for Public Works employees

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In appreciation for everything they do, the City of Lawton held a special cookout for Public Works Department employees Wednesday, May 18.

The event was an opportunity for the city to recognize Public Works Week, while honoring those who work hard to make the city a great place to live.

City of Lawton Deputy Public Works Director Cynthia Williams said public works is a department which may not always be in the spotlight; although, they are responsible for most of the actions that keep the city going.

”This is to celebrate our heroes that do not have the flashing lights and the sirens. So, Public works is kind of one of the pieces of a puzzle that helps complete the full picture,” she said. ”We are here to honor our employees, and we have our director here along with all the superintendents. We are serving the food just as way to say thank you to all our employees.”

Employees from the Public Utilities and Parks and Grounds Departments were on hand for some hot dogs and hamburgers, plus a big thank you from the community.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.