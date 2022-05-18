Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Lawton hosts cookout for Public Works employees

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In appreciation for everything they do, the City of Lawton held a special cookout for Public Works Department employees Wednesday, May 18.

The event was an opportunity for the city to recognize Public Works Week, while honoring those who work hard to make the city a great place to live.

City of Lawton Deputy Public Works Director Cynthia Williams said public works is a department which may not always be in the spotlight; although, they are responsible for most of the actions that keep the city going.

”This is to celebrate our heroes that do not have the flashing lights and the sirens. So, Public works is kind of one of the pieces of a puzzle that helps complete the full picture,” she said. ”We are here to honor our employees, and we have our director here along with all the superintendents. We are serving the food just as way to say thank you to all our employees.”

Employees from the Public Utilities and Parks and Grounds Departments were on hand for some hot dogs and hamburgers, plus a big thank you from the community.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Taylor faces several charges after a rollover crash on Cache Road.
Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified
A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
New details released after Lawton fatal rollover
A rollover on Gore causes traffic to slow in Lawton.
Car rolls over by Post Office on Gore
Lawton Police Department will close portion of Cache Road
Dwight Temple faces murder charges after he stabs and kills Ashley Marks.
Man faces murder charges after Lawton stabbing

Latest News

Bluepeak breaks ground in Lawton for new fiber-optic internet.
Bluepeak will offer Lawton residents fiber internet services
USS Oklahoma City will be decommissioned by the U.S. Navy on Friday, May 20.
USS Oklahoma City will be decommissioned
Bluepeak will offer Lawton residents fiber internet services
City of Lawton hosts cookout for Public Works employees