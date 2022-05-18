Community invited to watch, participate in Armed Forces Day Parade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the largest parades of it’s kind, the Lawton Fort Sill’s Armed Forces Day parade and celebration, brings community floats, bands and soldiers together.

It serves as a yearly tribute to the men and women who have served our nation, both past and present.

The Armed Forces Day Parade is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Residents looking for a good spot to watch the parade can set up along C Avenue, 11th Street or Ferris Avenue.

There will be around 100 floats plus marching soldiers, military vehicles and bands from across the community.

For those who want to register their float can do so by going to the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and submitting an entry form before Friday, May 20.

Following the parade, a celebration will be held until 2 p.m. at Elmer Thomas Park which will feature food, music and more.

There will be activities for the whole family, including obstacle courses, bounce houses and face painting for the kids.

Live music will be featured from Crosswind, David Chamberlain Band and 77th Army band.

More information can be found at the Chamber’s website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.