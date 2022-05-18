Expert Connections
Lawton elementary school hosts field day, fundraiser

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at John Adams Elementary in Lawton held a field day on Wednesday, May 18, to have some face-to-face fun.

The field day featured plenty of the kids such as tug of war, soccer and horse shoes.

Thy also had ways to keep cool in the heat, with snow cones and a water balloon fight.

As a virtual school, the students don’t get a lot of time to play with each other, so the school held the end-of-year event to give them some of that much-needed playtime.

And it was a blast for the teachers, too, according to John Adams Elementary School teacher Michelle Blackwell.

“You can see their humor and personality on screen., but when you get to see them out in person,” she said. “I mean, we’re teachers. We teach because we like kids. So doing it on a screen, you don’t really get that interaction, so we need the hugs and feels and smiles just like traditional teachers do.”

The event also doubled as a fundraiser, with students encouraged to bring in donations for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

