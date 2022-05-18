Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Representatives ask formula shipments to halt at border

(Oklahoma House of Representatives)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Rep. Ross Ford and 21 additional House Republican representatives asked Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor secure the release of baby formula held at the southern border and stop further shipments.

They wrote “...in the best interest of Oklahomans and to ensure the Federal Government is doing all they can to help Oklahomans receive the supplies they need by stopping the shipments of baby formula to the Southern Border and immediately release the stockpile of formula already being held there.”

They also said after a plant shut down, the Biden Administration should have worked to create more production and the FDA to prepare for a shortage.

In addition to Ford, the letter is signed by Reps. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Carol Bush, R-Tulsa; Chad Caldwell, R-Enid; Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle; Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont; Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow; Justin Humphrey, R-Lane; Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City; Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan; Nicole Miller, R-Edmond; Carl Newton, R-Cherokee; Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs; Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa; Jim Olsen, R-Roland; Mike Osburn, R-Edmond; Todd Russ, R-Cordell; Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks; Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany; Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore; Kevin West, R-Moore; and Rande Worthen, R-Lawton.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
New details released after Lawton fatal rollover
Tyler Taylor faces several charges after a rollover crash on Cache Road.
Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified
Police chase ends after a car crashes into drain channel.
Car crashes into drainage channel
A rollover on Gore causes traffic to slow in Lawton.
Car rolls over by Post Office on Gore
Lawton Police rescue man after jet ski incident.
Lawton Police release safety tips after man rescued at Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

Barn catches fire in Jackson County on Tuesday, May 17.
Barn catches fire in Blair
Crash on Highway 7 slows traffic.
Traffic slowed due to Highway 7 crash
Officials give heat safety guidelines for hikers and trail visitors.
Heat safety for hikers, trail walkers
Lawton Public Library introduces new Digital Memory Center.
Library gets new digital memory center