Representatives ask formula shipments to halt at border

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Rep. Ross Ford and 21 additional House Republican representatives asked Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor secure the release of baby formula held at the southern border and stop further shipments.

They wrote “...in the best interest of Oklahomans and to ensure the Federal Government is doing all they can to help Oklahomans receive the supplies they need by stopping the shipments of baby formula to the Southern Border and immediately release the stockpile of formula already being held there.”

They also said after a plant shut down, the Biden Administration should have worked to create more production and the FDA to prepare for a shortage.

In addition to Ford, the letter is signed by Reps. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Carol Bush, R-Tulsa; Chad Caldwell, R-Enid; Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle; Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont; Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow; Justin Humphrey, R-Lane; Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City; Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan; Nicole Miller, R-Edmond; Carl Newton, R-Cherokee; Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs; Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa; Jim Olsen, R-Roland; Mike Osburn, R-Edmond; Todd Russ, R-Cordell; Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks; Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany; Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore; Kevin West, R-Moore; and Rande Worthen, R-Lawton.

