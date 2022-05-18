Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work

Sheriff Wayne McKinney misses three months of work.
Sheriff Wayne McKinney misses three months of work.(KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - More information has been released about a Facebook post from last night that called out Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for not being at work in the last three months.

In his post, retired Stephens County Sheriff Deputy Bill Scott said the citizens of Stephens County need to be aware Sheriff Mckinney has not been to work in the past 90 days.

7News attempted to contact Sheriff Mckinney numerous times and received no response.

McKinney did however, reach out to the Duncan Banner Wednesday morning and said he ran into some trouble with their mobile home causing him and his wife to be stuck out of state, as well as health issues.

The Duncan Banner also said Captain Bill Perkins has stayed in contact with McKinney and he is the one who is in charge.

7News reached out to the Sheriffs Department requesting to speak to person in charge and was told Mckinney was the only one in charge, but was not available at that time.

Sheriff Mckinney was elected into his fourth term as Sheriff of Stephens County in last year’s elections.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Taylor faces several charges after a rollover crash on Cache Road.
Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified
A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
New details released after Lawton fatal rollover
A rollover on Gore causes traffic to slow in Lawton.
Car rolls over by Post Office on Gore
Lawton Police Department will close portion of Cache Road
Dwight Temple faces murder charges after he stabs and kills Ashley Marks.
Man faces murder charges after Lawton stabbing

Latest News

Crews are working on infrastructure for a new Veterans Court housing addition, which will cost...
City of Altus working on $51 million in community projects
Students enjoy snow cones at John Adams Elementary School's field day.
Lawton elementary school hosts field day, fundraiser
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will be part of Blue Star Museums Program and offer free...
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center takes part in Blue Star program
President of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Krista Ratliff gives details about the...
Community invited to watch, participate in Armed Forces Day Parade