Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - More information has been released about a Facebook post from last night that called out Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for not being at work in the last three months.

In his post, retired Stephens County Sheriff Deputy Bill Scott said the citizens of Stephens County need to be aware Sheriff Mckinney has not been to work in the past 90 days.

7News attempted to contact Sheriff Mckinney numerous times and received no response.

McKinney did however, reach out to the Duncan Banner Wednesday morning and said he ran into some trouble with their mobile home causing him and his wife to be stuck out of state, as well as health issues.

The Duncan Banner also said Captain Bill Perkins has stayed in contact with McKinney and he is the one who is in charge.

7News reached out to the Sheriffs Department requesting to speak to person in charge and was told Mckinney was the only one in charge, but was not available at that time.

Sheriff Mckinney was elected into his fourth term as Sheriff of Stephens County in last year’s elections.

