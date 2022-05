COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed on Highway 7 after a crash near Bethel Road.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A car heading east on the highway came into contact with a cable barrier.

It’s not known at this time what caused the crash, but the inside lane of the highway was closed as crews cleaned up the scene.

