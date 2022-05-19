7News First Alert Weather: Record heat Thursday with a well deserved cool-down on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, isolated showers and storms are possible with most of Texoma staying dry. Storms that begin to collapse along and just south of I-40 could produce heat bursts capable of wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny with highs soaring back into the triple digits. Another record high is on-the-line with a forecast high temperature of 103°. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts. There will be the chance for isolated showers and storms to develop during the late afternoon and evening off the dry line.

A strong late season cold front will move slowly move into Texoma late Friday night increasing showers and storms mainly for areas along and east of I-44. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s with cool air settling in by Saturday morning.

A few lingering light showers are possible during the first half of Saturday, however it’ll be 20-25° cooler during the afternoon with highs only topping out in the low-to-mid 70s. The front will stall out in south Texas, which will allow for isentropic lift to occur. This helps bring the warm air over the cooler air mass in place and it will interact with an upper-level trough increasing rain chances late Sunday night through early next week.

