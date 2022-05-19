7News First Alert Weather: A strong front brings a surge of cooler air in time for the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an isolated shower or storm is possible for areas southeast of a Duncan-Archer City line, otherwise skies will be mostly clear. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph.

On Friday, mostly sunny with highs soaring into the upper 90s, and with a few locations briefly touching 100° ahead of the strong cold front. There will be a strong cap in place, however, the nearby dry line and front could allow for enough lift for a few storms to develop. If storms become well organized they could be possible of damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls. The best chance for storms to develop will be south of a Chickasha-Lawton-Haskell line during the late afternoon and early evening. Near-critical fire weather conditions are possible for counties west of I-44. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph, and will eventually shift to the east as the front becomes nearly stationary over Southwest Oklahoma.

In the wake of the front, cooler air will surge in with highs topping out in the upper 70s on Saturday, and in the low 70s on Sunday. There will be patchy drizzle across Southwest Oklahoma on Saturday, with the chance for a few storms to develop in southeastern portions of Texoma during the afternoon and evening along the frontal boundary. Winds will increase out of the north at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts.

Rain chances are expected to increase as the front stalls out along the Texas Gulf Coast. This will provide isentropic lift (warm air lifting over the cooler air mass in place) creating more clouds and moisture. This will interact with an evolving upper-level trough bringing the chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity early next week. Temperatures are still expected to remain below average through Wednesday.

