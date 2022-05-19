First Alert Forecast | 5/19AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A system is bringing heavy rain, thunder and lighting to those north of I-40 and east of I-35 this Thursday morning. We’re dry across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas but counties north of the Red River are waking up to cloudy skies. As the system exits, cloud cloud will push east. We’ll see ample sunshine mid morning for all locations today. The sun, plus the south winds will result in another hot day with highs soaring back into the triple digits. Another record high is on the line. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

For our area, the heat will continue through much of the day Friday ahead of a cold front looking to arrive later in the day. Highs will soar into the upper 90s to low 100s with breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Severe thunderstorms will be possible areas generally east/south of I-44 along the cold front Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the main severe weather concern but a few storms may also produce large hail.

A few lingering light showers are possible during the first half of Saturday, however we’ll be much cooler during the afternoon by nearly 20 degrees for some locations. Look for highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. North winds at 10 to 20mph. The front will stall south of the Red River. This set up will increase rain showers starting Sunday night and lasting through mid next week. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds and cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s!! Mid 70s for high temperatures on Monday with light northeast winds. We’ll stay in the mid 70s for Tuesday with winds out of the north at 10 to 20mph. With the rain, clouds and north winds we’ll stay below average through Wednesday with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, shows a return of a south wind and another warm up with highs in the 90s and limited rain chances.

