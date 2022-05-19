Expert Connections
Fort Sill members inducted to Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - In a ceremony on Thursday, May 19, the Fort Sill Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club inducted two new members to their ranks.

The club is a private U.S. Army organization for enlisted non-commissioned officers (NCO) whose leadership and performance are deserving of recognition.

Audie Leon Murphy, for whom the club is named, was one of the most decorated American combat soldiers of World War 2 and is known as the prime example of an NCO.

Only the top two percent of NCO’s are invited to join the club, which is one of the reasons Staff Sgt. Paige Louque decided to focus on it.

”Challenging yourself for a better opportunity to see where you are compared to your peers, it puts you on the spot, it makes you think how you would react to certain situations,” Louque said. “Even if you weren’t successful, you always have the opportunity to come back. Even just one experience, and not being inducted into the club, you’ve made yourself better. You’ve made yourself a better soldier, you’ve made yourself a better leader.”

She is currently a drill sergeant and hopes to begin using her leadership skills in a different way by helping out with local youth programs in the area.

