Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hobart community will host Celebration of Freedom event

Hobart community will host Celebration of Freedom on May 20 and May 21.
Hobart community will host Celebration of Freedom on May 20 and May 21.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - Coming up this weekend, the Hobart community will be hosting the14th Annual Celebration of Freedom in partnership with the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum.

The silent auction will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at the Stanley Building on south Washington Street.

The majority of events will be on Saturday, May 21, starting with the Lions Club Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Courthouse Square Pavilion.

Residents can also check out all the shopping and food vendors which will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

As the evening comes to a close, residents can head over to the Patriots Parade which will be at 6 p.m. and feature the 77th Army Marching Band and the MacAurthur High School JROTC and Drill Team.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Wayne McKinney misses three months of work.
Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work
Tyler Taylor faces several charges after a rollover crash on Cache Road.
Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified
Bluepeak breaks ground in Lawton for new fiber-optic internet.
Bluepeak will offer Lawton residents fiber internet services
Lawton Police Department will close portion of Cache Road
Dwight Temple faces murder charges after he stabs and kills Ashley Marks.
Man faces murder charges after Lawton stabbing

Latest News

Sheriff Wayne McKinney misses three months of work.
Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will be part of Blue Star Museums Program and offer free...
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center takes part in Blue Star program
President of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Krista Ratliff gives details about the...
Community invited to watch, participate in Armed Forces Day Parade
Lawton Public Library introduces new Digital Memory Center.
Library gets new digital memory center