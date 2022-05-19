Hobart community will host Celebration of Freedom event

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - Coming up this weekend, the Hobart community will be hosting the14th Annual Celebration of Freedom in partnership with the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum.

The silent auction will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at the Stanley Building on south Washington Street.

The majority of events will be on Saturday, May 21, starting with the Lions Club Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Courthouse Square Pavilion.

Residents can also check out all the shopping and food vendors which will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

As the evening comes to a close, residents can head over to the Patriots Parade which will be at 6 p.m. and feature the 77th Army Marching Band and the MacAurthur High School JROTC and Drill Team.

