Life Scout working on U.S. Navy memorial project in Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Life Scout is planning a navy memorial in Elmer Thomas Park, with pieces from the USS Oklahoma City submarine at the center of the display.

Life Scout Matthew Aguilar’s U.S. Navy memorial will be on the eastside of Elmer Thomas Park. Making it even more special, the anchor and chain from the USS Oklahoma City submarine, which is set to be decommissioned Friday, will be a part of the display.

It’s a project that’s been two years in the making for Aguilar and started with a goal to achieve Eagle Rank.

“In the beginning, I was thinking you know I could just do a park bench and then I could be done with this,” Aguilar said. “Well I decided, why do that? I wanted to do something much bigger and I thought I like veterans and I want to pay my respect to them.”

Aguilar’s family connection to the navy made his decision easy.

Exciting progress was made last week when Mark Glenn helped deliver the anchor and chain.

“It just happened by God’s will, that the USS Oklahoma City was decommissioning earlier than anything else, so it was perfect,” Aguilar said.

Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk has helped Aguilar on the city side, supporting his efforts with location selection.

“Any time we have an opportunity to provide assistance or guidance to our young people in the community, they’re obviously going to be the future leaders and so you’ve got to be able to get behind them, especially on things like this, projects like this that really touch a lot more people,” Burk said.

Burk said it will be the first naval memorial in the area to his knowledge and that the city always wants to support veterans.

“We certainly value the fact that when they come through here and pass through Fort Sill, we want them to feel welcome in hopes that they’ll continue to stay here or come back if their travel brings them back. Maybe they’ll retire here,” Burk said.

