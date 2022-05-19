Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma representatives pass amended abortion bill

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, May 19, Oklahoma Representatives approved House Bill 4327 as amended by Oklahoma Senate.

HB4327 provides civil liability for anyone performing or abetting an abortion in Oklahoma.

Structured much like the “Heartbeat” Bill recently passed in this state and other states, HB4327 became the most strongly pro-life bill of its kind by allowing civil liability from conception.

The intent of this bill is to provide an additional layer of protection of human life in addition to criminal charges.

This bill does not depend on prosecutorial discretion for its enforcement.

Having passed the House, passed the Senate with amendments, and those amendments being accepted by the House, HB4327 now proceeds to the governor for his signature.

If the bill is signed it will take immediate effect.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Wayne McKinney misses three months of work.
Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work
Tyler Taylor faces several charges after a rollover crash on Cache Road.
Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified
Bluepeak breaks ground in Lawton for new fiber-optic internet.
Bluepeak will offer Lawton residents fiber internet services
Lawton Police Department will close portion of Cache Road
Dwight Temple faces murder charges after he stabs and kills Ashley Marks.
Man faces murder charges after Lawton stabbing

Latest News

Hobart community will host Celebration of Freedom on May 20 and May 21.
Hobart community will host Celebration of Freedom event
Fort Sill inducts members to their Sergeant Audie Murphy Club.
Fort Sill members inducted to Sergeant Audie Murphy Club
On average, between 30 to 40 people go to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s ER every month...
Medwatch: May is National Stroke Awareness Month
On average, between 30 to 40 people go to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s ER every month...
Medwatch: May is National Stroke Awareness Month