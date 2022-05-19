Oklahoma representatives pass amended abortion bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, May 19, Oklahoma Representatives approved House Bill 4327 as amended by Oklahoma Senate.

HB4327 provides civil liability for anyone performing or abetting an abortion in Oklahoma.

Structured much like the “Heartbeat” Bill recently passed in this state and other states, HB4327 became the most strongly pro-life bill of its kind by allowing civil liability from conception.

The intent of this bill is to provide an additional layer of protection of human life in addition to criminal charges.

This bill does not depend on prosecutorial discretion for its enforcement.

Having passed the House, passed the Senate with amendments, and those amendments being accepted by the House, HB4327 now proceeds to the governor for his signature.

If the bill is signed it will take immediate effect.

