OSBI finds Canadian County Sheriffs deputy sexually assaulted inmate

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a former Canadian County Sheriffs deputy sexually assaulted a female inmate several times.

They said David Loman transported the inmate from Marshall to Canadian County in early April and assaulted her three different times.

Their investigation found the assaults happened in Marshall, Carter and Jefferson Counties.

Loman faces charges of Forcible Sodomy, Sexual Battery and Engaging in a Pattern of Criminal Offenses.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.