U.S. Field Artillery Association hosts Hall of Fame Induction Dinner

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday night, the U.S. Field Artillery Association inducted its first class into a newly formed Hall of Fame.

The U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame Induction Dinner was held this evening at the Hilton Garden Inn.

For decades the USFAA has honored distinguished Field Artillery members, and Wednesday night those past honorees, along with four Medal of Honor Awardees were brought into the new, broader Hall of Fame.

In addition, 10 new inductees were chosen for the distinction.

The formation of the Hall of Fame is something that greatly excited USFAA officials such as U.S. Field Artillery Association President Maj. Gen. Mark McDonald.

“The the Field Artillery Association exists to support the traditions and advance the professionalism of the field artillery and the idea that we can honor more people that have done a lot for us is fantastic I’m just very excited about this,” he said.

There were a total of 48 inductees in the class of 2022.

