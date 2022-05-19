Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

U.S. Field Artillery Association hosts Hall of Fame Induction Dinner

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday night, the U.S. Field Artillery Association inducted its first class into a newly formed Hall of Fame.

The U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame Induction Dinner was held this evening at the Hilton Garden Inn.

For decades the USFAA has honored distinguished Field Artillery members, and Wednesday night those past honorees, along with four Medal of Honor Awardees were brought into the new, broader Hall of Fame.

In addition, 10 new inductees were chosen for the distinction.

The formation of the Hall of Fame is something that greatly excited USFAA officials such as U.S. Field Artillery Association President Maj. Gen. Mark McDonald.

“The the Field Artillery Association exists to support the traditions and advance the professionalism of the field artillery and the idea that we can honor more people that have done a lot for us is fantastic I’m just very excited about this,” he said.

There were a total of 48 inductees in the class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Taylor faces several charges after a rollover crash on Cache Road.
Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified
A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
New details released after Lawton fatal rollover
Lawton Police Department will close portion of Cache Road
A rollover on Gore causes traffic to slow in Lawton.
Car rolls over by Post Office on Gore
Dwight Temple faces murder charges after he stabs and kills Ashley Marks.
Man faces murder charges after Lawton stabbing

Latest News

Oklahoma Legislation conducts session to determine spending plan
David Loman faces Sexual Battery and Forcible Sodomy charges.
OSBI finds Canadian County Sheriffs deputy sexually assaulted inmate
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Record heat Thursday with a well deserved cool-down on the way
Sarah Angiel at Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center said snakes can strike...
Wildlife officials release snake safety information