7News First Alert Weather: Approaching cold front brings chance of rain tonight and cool-down tomorrow

With another day of above-average temperatures in the 90s and 100s in store for us this afternoon, its worth noting that there have only been 2 days so far this month that have actually been below-average, and those came during the first few days of May. With the past couple weeks of summer-like and near-record breaking (or in some cases, actual record breaking) days in Texoma, it feels like we are due for a break in the heat with some relief in the form of rain or cooler temperatures. Thankfully for some, we look to get both as a cold front currently just north of the Oklahoma-Kansas border will rapidly descend across the Southern Plains later today. Prior to its arrival, temperatures will return to the triple digits with southerly winds up to 10-20 mph and mostly sunny skies, which will allow for a strong cap to build across the area. However, once this cold front and associated dry line move into Texoma, they could provide enough lift to break through the cap and allow for fast-evolving showers and storms to develop this evening. Models are currently hinting at areas south and east of a Chickasha-Lawton-Haskell to receive the greatest chance at rain if the cap is broken, as this is where the most unstable environment will be for possible strong-to-severe storms. Keep in mind that even if storms break through the cap, it will limit rain coverage to be widely scattered at most. Hazards with any storms that develop could include wind gusts up to 70s mph and hail up to the size of golf balls.

Storms will dissipate before midnight, as tonight looks to be mostly cloudy with winds out of the south and north at 10-15 mph and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday will see a significant cooldown thanks to the cold front, only getting up to the mid/upper 70s for most as Texoma will get below-average temperatures for the first time in a couple weeks. Some light showers could be possible Saturday morning in Southwest Oklahoma, with the chance for a few storms to develop in southeastern counties that evening. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Early next week will stick with below-average temperatures in the 70s, as the front will position itself along the Gulf Coast. Isentropic lift of warm, moist air over the front combined with a mid-level trough will allow for multiple days of widespread showers and storms through midweek.

