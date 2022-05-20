AMBER ALERT: 3 kids abducted from Pittsburgh County

McALESTER, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for three kids out of McAlester, Oklahoma.

According to the Pittsburgh County Sheriff’s Department, Zamirah Aranda, 10; Raziel Aranda, 8; and Areli Aranda, 10, were abducted from their from by non-custodial parents around 7:30 Friday morning.

The two suspects are identified as Moises, 33, and Alexandria, 36, Aranda.

They were last seen driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox. It was gold in color and the license plate number was LTL303.

If you see this vehicle, contact your local law enforcement.

