Drone manufacturer joins FISTA organizations

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - FISTA is expanding the organizations they serve, and one of the newest additions to FISTA 1 in Central Plaza will be a drone manufacturer.

But, on top of working with Fort Sill for drone operations, they also have exciting new education opportunities for students in Lawton, Elgin, and Cache once they move in.

Stan Green, the Director of Special Operations Support of Berry Aviation, joined 7News for a live interview about drone manufacturing coming to FISTA.

