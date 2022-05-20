Duncan Police Department holds retirement ceremony

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department is saying goodbye to a few of their officers in a retirement ceremony.

On Thursday, May 19, Lt. Bart Riley and Master Officers Jeff Pollock, Chris Perkins and Jeff Arnold were recognized as they wrap up their time at the police department.

In a statement, the City of Duncan said “They have served and protected and now it is time for each of them to be served and protected. We wish each of them a happy retirement and all the best in their future endeavors.”

