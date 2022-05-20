Library summer reading program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is launching their summer reading series for kids who need something to do with their spare time this summer.

The reading portion kicks off June 1st through July 31st for all ages.

Once you have read up to 5 books to complete the program, you can get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize basket.

Every Wednesday the library will be alternating between live performers, crafts and movies

It’s a great way to keep little ones busy and learning all summer long.

Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Librarian thinks this program can help make a real impact in children’s lives.

“We always like to do the Summer Reading program, because it helps prevent the ‘Summer Slide’. The kids are out of school, so they’re not engaging in learning as much. So, encouraging them to come to the library and read books will keep their minds going, and hopefully prevent them from backtracking before they start school again next year,” Tanya said.

It is free to participate, you can register online at lawtonok.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app in your iTunes or Google Play store.

