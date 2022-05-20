One person transported to the hospital following a shooting in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An investigation is currently underway in Altus, after a woman was sent to the hospital with a gun shot wound.

Altus police were called to the scene on North Main yesterday, following reports of shots being fired.

Once they got there, they found one female victim who had been shot in the right foot while she was seated in a vehicle.

She was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital, and her condition is not known at this time.

Police also interviewed a male and another female in connection with the shooting.

The female was taken into custody on a separate warrant out of Greer County.

No other injuries were reported with the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.