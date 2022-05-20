Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

State lawmakers announce summer-long session

By Marilyn Cater
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday, May 18, Oklahoma state lawmakers announced they would be having a special session throughout the summer to decide how federal funds from the American Rescue Plan will be spent across the state after delays have held up the money for nearly a year.

In early 2021, the state of Oklahoma received $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.

Representative Trey Caldwell said the state has been in possession of half of the $1.8 billion for ten months and no local programs has received any money.

“There hasn’t been a single penny spent other than on the consultants that had been hired,” he said.

Senator John Montgomery said the delay has come from Governor Stitt and the executive committee that was given a role in determining where these funds go.

After months of waiting for something to be done, he and other legislators said the time has come for them to take action.

“That particular committee had not met to sign off on some of those projects a lot of these things that we have vetted we have worked really hard at to get done and have frankly been lingering for a couple of months,” Montgomery said.

He hopes to expand mental health access for children here in southwest Oklahoma and says the problem of finding beds for children with mental health needs extends across the state.

“There’s a smaller grant that we are authorizing to the University of Oklahoma’s hospital, the children’s hospital to expand I believe 10 beds for mental health needs,” Montgomery said.

Caldwell said Southwest Oklahoma is in need of more rural health care access, and resources for projects like FISTA here in Lawton, but Caldwell would also like to copy what he is seeing in other parts of the state.

“Like our industrial park and making sure we have the proper gas lines, water structures, and the roads to get there so that way when the next big company comes along we can try to recruit them into our area,” Caldwell said.

On Wednesday, May 18, State Democrats released statements in support of removing the approving authority for ARPA funds from the executive branch and giving sole control to the legislature.

The regular legislative session will be ending next week but the special session will be meeting all summer long, in the hopes of finding a resolution by the fall.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Wayne McKinney misses three months of work.
Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work
Tyler Taylor faces several charges after a rollover crash on Cache Road.
Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified
Bluepeak breaks ground in Lawton for new fiber-optic internet.
Bluepeak will offer Lawton residents fiber internet services
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Lawton Police Department will close portion of Cache Road

Latest News

Two people are taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 7 and Bethel Road.
Two people transported after crash in Comanche County
Duncan Police Department hosts a retirement ceremony for officers.
Duncan Police Department holds retirement ceremony
Special Operations Support of Berry Aviation talks about drone operations which will join FISTA.
Drone manufacturer joins FISTA organizations
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A strong front brings a surge of cooler air in time for the weekend