7News First Alert Weather: Big changes in store for the upcoming weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered storms could develop if the cap breaks along the nearly stationary cold front. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloud with winds out of the east-northeast at 10-20 mph. Storms that do develop could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls. The best chance for storms to develop will be east of a Chickasha-Lawton-Seymour line through 11:00 pm.

Weekend Forecast

For Saturday, patchy drizzle and the chance for a stray shower or storm mainly across Southwest Oklahoma. Gradual clearing should take place during the afternoon with an isolated storm possible sometime around sunset for areas south of the Red River. A high temperature in the low 70s early in the morning with temperatures falling into the low-to-mid 60s in Southwest Oklahoma during the afternoon, and high temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s depending on the placement of the cold front. Winds will be out of the north at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

For Sunday, a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs topping out in the low 70s. There will be a chance for a stray shower or storm during the evening, while most of Texoma is expected to stay dry.

Looking ahead, rain chances are expected to increase as the front stalls out along the Texas Gulf Coast. This will provide isentropic lift (warm air lifting over the cooler air mass in place) creating more clouds and moisture. This will interact with an evolving upper-level trough bringing the chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity early next week. Temperatures are still expected to remain below average through Wednesday with highs only topping out in the low-to-mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.