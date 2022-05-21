Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Early spring-like weather continues through the weekend

Next chance of rain arrives by Monday
First Alert Forecast 6pm
By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Some skies are already starting to clear out across Texoma, though most will continue to be partly cloudy through the nighttime hours. A stray shower and storm could pop up in far southeastern counties this evening, though most will remain dry on this Saturday night. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, with overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday will be very similar to today with partly-to-mostly sunny skies and temperatures slightly warmer in the low/mid 70s, but thankfully winds won’t be as strong out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. While tomorrow will be dry for nearly all of us throughout the day, a few light rain showers will begin firing up during the late night hours into Monday morning across the region.

As the cold front stalls along the Gulf Coast and a large scale upper-level trough moves in from the west, rain chances will increase across the Southern Plains as widespread showers and storms will be present from Monday morning all the way through until the end of the day on Wednesday, with a possible lull in the rain coverage Tuesday morning. Any severe threat looks to remain low, though heavy rainfall and damaging winds will pose some concern with these storms as rain totals could range between 1-2″. Temperatures will stay below-average in the 70s through midweek, before a high pressure ridge settles back in late next week to warm temperatures back into the 80s and 90s heading into this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

