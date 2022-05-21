Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Early spring-like weather for this weekend and early next week

Rain chances return early next week
First Alert Forecast 8am
By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This weekend in Texoma, we time travel back in time over 2 months.

The cold front from last night is still moving south across our viewing area, and will continue to do so over the rest of the day. Lingering showers can’t be ruled out for parts of Southwestern Oklahoma through the rest of the morning, as most will remain dry today. That being said, today will be cloudy, breezy, and very cool. Wind gusts will be blowing out of the northeast at 20-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph, as temperatures this afternoon will fail to get out of the mid/upper 60s for most. To put that in perspective, the time of year that we should be seeing these high temperatures are usually around mid-March. As the cold front pushes south later today, a few showers and storms could possibly fire up in far southeastern counties.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s, again below-average for this time of year.

Sunday will be very similar to today with partly-to-mostly sunny skies and temperatures slightly warmer in the low/mid 70s, but thankfully winds won’t be as strong out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but we look to remain dry to round out the weekend.

As the cold front stalls along the Gulf Coast and a large scale upper-level trough moves in from the west, rain chances will increase across the Southern Plains as widespread showers and storms will be present from Monday morning all the way through until Wednesday. Any severe threat looks to remain low, though heavy rainfall and damaging winds will pose some concern with these storms. Temperatures will stay below-average in the 70s through midweek, before a high pressure ridge settles back in late next week to warm temperatures back into the 80s.

