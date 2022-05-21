Baby Formula Shortage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many families are struggling to find baby formula around the United States, with some families even traveling to other states to get what they need.

The lack of specialized formula is more of a burden for families who have infants with special conditions, allergies or preemies who have trouble with all formula types.

Oklahoma State Department of Health Region Five Director, Brandi Combs, has some tips for those families searching for help during the crisis.

“I would encourage moms and dads to call their local pharmacy, to see if can be ordered through their local pharmacy. And then check some of your nontraditional resources like food banks. A lot of moms when they transition out of formula to milk, or whether they decide to breastfeed, whatever the reason they many times will donate their leftover formula to food banks and things like that. So, that’s always an option,” said Combs.

Combs also suggests families check if they’re eligible for WIC as another helpful alternative.

