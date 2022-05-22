7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms arrive in Texoma starting early tomorrow morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

While we are starting out the final day of the weekend with some high cloud coverage, mostly sunny skies will be the main theme for this Sunday. Even with abundant amounts of sunshine today, temperatures will still be in the low/mid 70s this afternoon with winds out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

Tonight, cloud coverage will be building in through the overnight hours from a surge of moisture due to isentropic lift from the Gulf of Mexico. Isolated and widely scattered showers look to coalesce across parts of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas after midnight into early Monday morning, though coverage will be limited.

The first storms will fire up sometime Monday morning before noon, increasing in coverage to become numerous and widespread by the afternoon and evening hours. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, though the severe threat will be low, with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some small hail being the main concerns. Temperatures will stay in the low/mid 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

A lull in rain coverage is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, but will fire back up with widespread showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Over the next 2 days, heavy rainfall and multiple rounds of precipitation will lead to nearly all of Texoma seeing some amount of measurable rainfall, ranging between 0.5-1″, with localized areas seeing up to 2 inches and higher. This will pose a minor flash flooding risk for parts of Texoma on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain coverage looks to die down and move east by the morning hours on Wednesday, as the back half of this week will see the return of sunny skies and a rise of daytime temperatures into the 90s by next weekend.

