7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances expected to arrive early tomorrow morning, bringing widespread showers and storms

The clear skies that have dominated Texoma today will become occluded over the nighttime hours as a surge of moisture will see building cloud coverage by early tomorrow morning. This will lead to the first instances of precipitation we will experience the next few days as isolated showers will pop-up Monday morning, mainly for Southwest Oklahoma and Western North Texas. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Light fog will be possible around sunrise tomorrow, but should dissipate throughout the mid/late morning.

Numerous to widespread showers and storms will fire up constantly throughout Monday in multiple waves, bringing heavy rainfall that could lead to localized and minor flooding in low-laying areas. While the severe weather threat is not likely, it is still possible with potential strong wind gusts up to 60s mph and small hail up to quarters. Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will see very similar conditions to Monday as moisture continues to advect into the Southern Plains and shortwaves propagate from the approaching trough system out west. Again, the severe threat will remain low with heavy rainfall and flash flooding risks being the main concerns. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with temperatures in the low 70s and winds shifting from north to south at 5-10 mph.

The rain will clear out to the east of Texoma by the late night hours on Tuesday and early morning hours on Wednesday. Between the start of the precipitation tomorrow morning through Wednesday morning, projected rainfall totals could range anywhere between 1-2″, with higher amounts in localized areas. Regardless of how much rain we get, the general consensus is that most, if not all of Texoma, will see some for of measurable rainfall over the next few days.

The second half of this week will see a building high-pressure ridge settle in across the central and western United States, bringing sunny skies, dry conditions, and a return to above-average temperatures by this weekend.

