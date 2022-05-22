Armed Forces Day Parade brings Lawton-Fort Sill community together

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fort Sill’s Armed Forces Day parade brought community floats, bands and soldiers together Saturday morning.

Around 100 floats plus marching soldiers, military vehicles and bands were downtown.

It serves as a yearly tribute to the men and women who have served our nation, both past and present.

Following the parade, families gathered for a celebration at Elmer Thomas Park, featuring food, music, obstacle courses and face painting for the kids.

