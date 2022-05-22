Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt delivers keynote speech at Stephens County Republican Party Fish Fry

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Republicans from across the state gathered in Duncan Saturday night for the 18th annual Stephens County GOP Fish Fry.

Governor Kevin Stitt delivered the keynote speech, covering topics like abortion, the McGirt ruling, education and more.

They auctioned off items to raise money for the local party.

Candidates running for office also had the chance to speak with voters about platforms.

Around 100 floats plus marching soldiers, military vehicles and bands were downtown.
Armed Forces Day Parade brings Lawton-Fort Sill community together
