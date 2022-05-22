Gov. Stitt delivers keynote speech at Stephens County Republican Party Fish Fry

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Republicans from across the state gathered in Duncan Saturday night for the 18th annual Stephens County GOP Fish Fry.

Governor Kevin Stitt delivered the keynote speech, covering topics like abortion, the McGirt ruling, education and more.

They auctioned off items to raise money for the local party.

Candidates running for office also had the chance to speak with voters about platforms.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.