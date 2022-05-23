Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Lets continue to chip away at the ongoing drought

A widespread 1-3′' of rain with locally higher amounts through Wednesday
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, widespread showers and thunderstorms will ramp up and continue well throughout the overnight hours. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Patchy dense fog is anticipated by the morning commute, which will reduce visibility by several miles. Leave early to get to your morning destination safely along with low beam headlights.

On Tuesday, additional waves of showers and storms will bring the threat for localized-to-minor flooding. There will be a brief break in the action throughout the afternoon with more storms developing due to the heating of the day and along the weak front. A few storms could be strong-to-severe with the main threats including damaging wind gusts and large hail. If you happen to encounter ponding on roadways please turn around and take an alternate route. Highs will only top out in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south and shift to the north at 5-15 mph.

Showers and storms should gradually taper off early Wednesday morning leaving behind partly cloudy skies. There will be a quick warming trend as a ridge of high pressure builds in across the Southern Plains later in the workweek. Highs will top out in the low 90s on Friday and soar into the mid-to-upper 90s over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera celebrated her 104th birthday in January. Comanche Nation announced...
Comanche Nation mourns loss of oldest elder
Zailyn Morales went missing on Friday after running away from Indiahoma High School.
Officials looking for missing teen
The first investigation began following a welfare check call Saturday afternoon.
WFPD investigating two weekend homicides
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
First Alert Forecast 8am
7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms arrive in Texoma starting early tomorrow morning

Latest News

Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
Governor Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2
The United Way of Stephens County is addressing the issue by collecting diapers now through...
Stephens County diaper drive hoping to help parents in need
The session will be held on June 16th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McMahon Memorial...
Lawton partnering with Together Oklahoma for Pride Month event
According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take...
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting