7News First Alert Weather: Lets continue to chip away at the ongoing drought

For tonight, widespread showers and thunderstorms will ramp up and continue well throughout the overnight hours. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Patchy dense fog is anticipated by the morning commute, which will reduce visibility by several miles. Leave early to get to your morning destination safely along with low beam headlights.

On Tuesday, additional waves of showers and storms will bring the threat for localized-to-minor flooding. There will be a brief break in the action throughout the afternoon with more storms developing due to the heating of the day and along the weak front. A few storms could be strong-to-severe with the main threats including damaging wind gusts and large hail. If you happen to encounter ponding on roadways please turn around and take an alternate route. Highs will only top out in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south and shift to the north at 5-15 mph.

Showers and storms should gradually taper off early Wednesday morning leaving behind partly cloudy skies. There will be a quick warming trend as a ridge of high pressure builds in across the Southern Plains later in the workweek. Highs will top out in the low 90s on Friday and soar into the mid-to-upper 90s over the weekend.

