Comanche Nation mourns loss of oldest elder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of the tribe’s oldest elder.

Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera celebrated her 104th birthday in January. Comanche Nation announced her passing in a post on social media Sunday afternoon.

Chairman Mark Woommavovah has order all Comanche Nation flags to be flown at half staff on all tribal buildings and grounds.

Tahmahkera was born in 1918.

She earned U.S. citizenship at seven-years-old under the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 and the right to vote at 26-years-old.

During World War II, she served the country by working as a welder in shipyards and helped preserve the tribe’s traditions, language, and culture.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.