First Alert Forecast: Much needed rain is in the forecast | 5/23AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this Monday morning, we’re dry with cloudy skies area wide. However, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by mid to late morning. All activity should remain light and no severe weather is expected. A few rumbles of thunder and lightning can’t be ruled out though. There will be a lull in the precipitation for part of the afternoon but activity will pick up late this evening into the overnight hours. With the cloud cover and rain showers, high temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 60s for southwest Oklahoma counties. Low to mid 70s for counties south of the Red River. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Widespread heavy rain, thunder, lightning and marginally severe weather will develop in the panhandle of Texas around 6PM tonight. This activity will spread eastward during the overnight hours. As mentioned previously, a few strong to severe storms may occur producing quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. Drought conditions across western counties should keep the flooding threat low.

Periods of precipitation will continue Tuesday so keep the rain gear close by. Heavy rainfall will persist resulting in rain totals area wide 1-2″ but locally higher amounts are possible. Instability will be present but some-what lacking but a few severe storms can’t be ruled out tomorrow either. This activity overall looks to remain low and its likely storms won’t become too organized. In the strongest of storms, look for quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. Flooding remains a concern with the heavy rainfall that is expected. Skies will remain cloudy with high temperatures rising only into the low to mid 70s. South to north winds at 10 to 15mph.

All rain activity looks to come to an end by early Wednesday morning. Widespread cloudiness will continue early Wednesday but look for peaks of sunshine through the afternoon. A cold front will move in late Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning reinforcing the cooler weather. Highs by midweek will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Temperatures will become warmer starting Thursday with heat back in the forecast by Friday/ the weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll stay mostly sunny and dry for Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s area wide. Breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph. Mid to upper 90s for Saturday with ample sunshine and breezy south winds. Sunday will be a copy and paste of Saturday.

Fire danger concerns will rise later in the weekend but this will depend on precipitation amounts over the next 48 hours.

Have a good day! -LW

