Governor Stitt signs 35 bills into law, vetoes 2

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt signed 35 bills into law while vetoing two.

Among these bills was a modification to Senate bill 186.

The bill changes the languages for felons possessing a firearm in order to remove the penalty for felons riding as a passenger in a car that has a firearm in it.

A second bill prevents schools or landlords from refusing to enroll, lease to, or penalize a person solely for being a medical marijuana patient.

It does, however, allow Employers to still take action against employees in possession of marijuana or under the influence during work hours.

As far as the vetoed bills by Stitt one bill would have made adjustments to the transportation of mental health patients by creating a new transport revolving fund for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse. In his statement, Governor Stitt said did not agree with adding more cost to the tax payer and believes that there are better ways to reform mental health care here in the state.

The second vetoed bill would have allowed public trusts that operate a hospital to pay trustees for their service, the reason given for this veto was due to the thousands of existing volunteers serving without compensation, so public hospital trusts should be treated the same.

