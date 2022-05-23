Expert Connections
Lawton partnering with Together Oklahoma for Pride Month event

The session will be held on June 16th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McMahon Memorial...
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Together Oklahoma, in partnership with the City of Lawton and the McMahon Memorial Authority, announced their upcoming Statewide Pride and Policy Listening Session.

The session will be held on June 16th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Attendees can also choose to join the session virtually via Zoom.

During the event the city of Lawton will present a proclamation for Pride Month followed by a reading from famed author, and Lawton native, John Paul Brammer.

Organizers hope the listening sessions will help not only identify emerging issues and concerns in the 2SLGBTQIA+ but also present an opportunity for future collaboration to address policies.

For more information you can go to the City of Lawton’s page.

