Medwatch: CCMH about to start classes for its Clinical Medical Technician program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s new Clinical Medical Technician or CMT program is about to start its second set of classes and is accepting applications. The hospital decided to start this program that trains their medical assistants about a year ago. Julie Parkinson, the administrative director of specialty physician services, said it started after losing a program in town that used to help supply assistants in the community and due to the pandemic.

“What we decided to do was partner with Great Plains Technical Center and do our own program,” Parkinson said.

The students go to a classroom on CCMH’s campus and get paid while they learn, so they’re trained and ready to hit the ground running once the course is completed.

“These are folks that when they’re done with their training, we’ll put them in all of our clinics,” she said. “So, we have about 19 primary care clinics and nine specialty clinics supporting over 200 physicians and nurse practitioners.”

Clinical Medical Techs, which are commonly known as Medical Assistants, do things like greet patients, take you to your room, take your blood pressure and find out what medications you’re on and what problems you’re having. 13 students, including Taylor Spores, recently finished the program. She said her passion for taking care of people came from her great-grandma.

“Seeing her in the hospital, in and out, has made me want to be that person taking care of my best friend’s grandma, and so forth,” Spores said. “I love taking care of people.”

Through this program, Spores gets to be the person she’s always wanted to be.

“It’s amazing waking up every day knowing that I may be the person to make a difference in that person’s life,” she said. “Whether it be making their day by being nice or getting their vials.”

Spores hopes to continue her education and become a registered nurse one day. Otis Roby also finished the first class. He said he believes people have to keep growing, which is why he decided to take this course. As a past CNA, he says what he’s getting to do now wasn’t what he expected.

“I thought it was going to be more computer-based, but by golly gracious no. I’m doing everything from suture removal to one-on-one conversations with patients about life,” Roby said. “It’s more emotional and physical too. You feel important. When you clock out at the end of the day, the smile is genuine. It’s not like yeah, I did it for money. It’s like, I did it for my soul and other people.”

The second class starts June 7th and goes until July 27th. But, applications need to be in by May 27th. If you’d like to apply, visit ccmhhealth.com. Once on the site, go to the under careers page look for Clinical Medical Technician Program.

