Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Officials looking for missing teen

Zailyn Morales went missing on Friday after running away from Indiahoma High School.
Zailyn Morales went missing on Friday after running away from Indiahoma High School.(Mountain Park Police)
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mountain Park Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered runaway teen.

They say Zailyn Morales went missing on Friday after running away from Indiahoma High School.

The chief says he lives in Mountain Park and frequents stores in Lawton.

They’re asking people to call the Lawton Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, or the Mountain Park Police Department if you see him.

Zailyn was last seen wearing grey Adidas shoes, black shorts, and a pink shirt but may have changed clothes.

The chief says the teen was last seen in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a toolbox and a dent in the tailgate.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera celebrated her 104th birthday in January. Comanche Nation announced...
Comanche Nation mourns loss of oldest elder
The first investigation began following a welfare check call Saturday afternoon.
WFPD investigating two weekend homicides
First Alert Forecast 8am
7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms arrive in Texoma starting early tomorrow morning
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Around 100 floats plus marching soldiers, military vehicles and bands were downtown.
Armed Forces Day Parade brings Lawton-Fort Sill community together

Latest News

Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s new Clinical Medical Technician or CMT program is about to...
Medwatch: CCMH about to start classes for its Clinical Medical Technician program
Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s new Clinical Medical Technician or CMT program is about to...
Medwatch: CCMH about to start classes for Clinical Medical Technician program
With the cloud cover and rain showers, high temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid...
First Alert Forecast: Much needed rain is in the forecast | 5/23AM
Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera celebrated her 104th birthday in January. Comanche Nation announced...
Comanche Nation mourns loss of oldest elder