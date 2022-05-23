Officials looking for missing teen

MOUNTAIN PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mountain Park Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered runaway teen.

They say Zailyn Morales went missing on Friday after running away from Indiahoma High School.

The chief says he lives in Mountain Park and frequents stores in Lawton.

They’re asking people to call the Lawton Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, or the Mountain Park Police Department if you see him.

Zailyn was last seen wearing grey Adidas shoes, black shorts, and a pink shirt but may have changed clothes.

The chief says the teen was last seen in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a toolbox and a dent in the tailgate.

