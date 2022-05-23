Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Rainbow Bridge needing donations after puppy found with mange, broken femur

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Rescue and Adoption is looking for donations after a few puppies were found in desperate need of medical help last week.

Last week, a couple found three dogs in a drain ditch in the Walters area.

Those puppies are Rita, DeSoto, and Jock -- lab blends that are only about 8-weeks-old.

Rita had surgery in Oklahoma City for a broken femur and fractured pelvis.

“Rita alone, we’re sitting at $3300,” said Foster Coordinator Alisha Martinez. “That’s just getting the plate in and fixing the immediate issues with her leg. On top of that, she also has what they saw as kind of like a ball of bacteria on one of her bones.”

That bacteria was at risk of turning into gangrene. Luckily, the vets caught it in time.

Each dog has sarcoptic mange, were covered in fleas, and suffering infections in their eyes.

Martinez said the organization can’t take on the costs alone.

“Supporting us and helping us by donating, it helps us to save more,” Martinez said. “Obviously, the more financially burdened we are, the less we can intake because we have to pay our bills in order to be able to help more companions.”

According to Martinez, rescues are seeing more puppies abandoned, and it’s because of COVID.

“A lot of places didn’t do elective surgeries like spay and neuter and so a lot of these animals are now, they’re having babies and stuff like that,” Martinez said. “People didn’t want puppies or don’t want puppies and they start dumping them rather than finding them homes or they just don’t want to deal with them.”

For now, Rita is recovering at the rescue facility and won’t be available for adoption for almost 12 weeks, but there are plenty of others looking for a home.

To learn more about fostering or adopting a dog, send a message to Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Rescue and Adoption on Facebook.

You can donate to help Rita and her littermates by visiting the group’s Facebook page or calling Southwest Veterinary Clinic at 580-492-4404.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction has been underway for two months, but people are starting to notice changes on the...
FISTA construction progresses in downtown Lawton
First Alert Forecast 8am
7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms arrive in Texoma starting early tomorrow morning
Two people are taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 7 and Bethel Road.
Two people transported after crash in Comanche County
Sheriff Wayne McKinney misses three months of work.
Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work
An Amber Alert has been issued for three kids out of McAlester, Oklahoma.
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Authorities cancel alert, all involved accounted for

Latest News

Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera celebrated her 104th birthday in January. Comanche Nation announced...
Comanche Nation mourns loss of oldest elder
Contestants had 30 days to write about human trafficking, including the elements that...
The Red Cord awards essay contest winners
The first investigation began following a welfare check call Saturday afternoon.
WFPD investigating two weekend homicides
If you have any information about either case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime...
WFPD investigating two weekend homicides