Rainbow Bridge needing donations after puppy found with mange, broken femur

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Rescue and Adoption is looking for donations after a few puppies were found in desperate need of medical help last week.

Last week, a couple found three dogs in a drain ditch in the Walters area.

Those puppies are Rita, DeSoto, and Jock -- lab blends that are only about 8-weeks-old.

Rita had surgery in Oklahoma City for a broken femur and fractured pelvis.

“Rita alone, we’re sitting at $3300,” said Foster Coordinator Alisha Martinez. “That’s just getting the plate in and fixing the immediate issues with her leg. On top of that, she also has what they saw as kind of like a ball of bacteria on one of her bones.”

That bacteria was at risk of turning into gangrene. Luckily, the vets caught it in time.

Each dog has sarcoptic mange, were covered in fleas, and suffering infections in their eyes.

Martinez said the organization can’t take on the costs alone.

“Supporting us and helping us by donating, it helps us to save more,” Martinez said. “Obviously, the more financially burdened we are, the less we can intake because we have to pay our bills in order to be able to help more companions.”

According to Martinez, rescues are seeing more puppies abandoned, and it’s because of COVID.

“A lot of places didn’t do elective surgeries like spay and neuter and so a lot of these animals are now, they’re having babies and stuff like that,” Martinez said. “People didn’t want puppies or don’t want puppies and they start dumping them rather than finding them homes or they just don’t want to deal with them.”

For now, Rita is recovering at the rescue facility and won’t be available for adoption for almost 12 weeks, but there are plenty of others looking for a home.

To learn more about fostering or adopting a dog, send a message to Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Rescue and Adoption on Facebook.

You can donate to help Rita and her littermates by visiting the group’s Facebook page or calling Southwest Veterinary Clinic at 580-492-4404.

