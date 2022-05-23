Expert Connections
The Red Cord awards essay contest winners

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Red Cord celebrated the winners of the organization’s annual essay contest Sunday afternoon.

The three students read their work to friends and family at the Mattie Beal home and received prize money.

Contestants had 30 days to write about human trafficking, including the elements that contribute to it and ways to put an end to it.

According to the Red Cord’s Vice President Ashley Chapman, human trafficking disproportionately affects young people.

“We need young people to realize that they are a target, but also give them the power and the courage to go out there and come up with solutions themselves,” Chapman said. “Within the trafficking world, we see a lot of older people that are working in it diligently and doing a great job, but we need more young people, young Gen Z to get involved.”

Winners picked up checks worth $500, $250 and $100.

17-year-old Gideon Gish won first place.

He said he entered the contest because it was a great way to learn more about the subject.

“It’s a really evil industry, and even though it’s one of the most evil, it’s often not talked about a lot and it needs to be brought more to the forefront and many people aren’t educated on it,” Gish said.

He said his writing focused on the reasons people become traffickers.

Judges from across the state read the essays and chose the winners.

Chase Pickett and Ben Schulke won second and third place prizes.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

