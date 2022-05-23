Expert Connections
Sheriff McKinney reportedly back in office, situation unclear after commissioner meeting

According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take action, regarding the three month absence of Sheriff Wayne McKinney.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Marilyn Cater
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Commissioners met on Monday morning in their regular session with an out of the ordinary agenda item.

According to the agenda posted last week, commissioners were set to discuss, and possibly take action, regarding the three month absence of Sheriff Wayne McKinney.

The agenda stated that they would discuss the possible action against the Stephens County Sheriff, the Sheriff Department employees, and the Sheriff Department operations.

After the meeting began, commissioners entered into an executive session for about 45 minutes where they visited with the District Attorney’s office and the sheriff.

All three commissioners were not present so they decided to schedule another executive session for next week.

7News contacted the Stephens County Sheriff’s office on Monday afternoon and were told he was back in the office but we were unable to speak with him because he was “busy.” McKinney has still not returned any of our calls since last week.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to keep you updated when we learn more.

